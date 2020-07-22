Arkansas kicker A.J. Reed selected to Groza Award watch list

Reed, who will play his first season in Fayetteville this year after transferring from Duke, was chosen as a semifinalist for the award in 2019 after drilling 15-of-18 (.833) field goal attempts and hitting 34-of-34 (1.000) point after tries. The Prattville, Ala. native ranked 27th nationally in field goal percentage (.833) and was 14th among ACC leaders accounting for 79 points. He made his first nine field goal attempts of the season and set a single-game season-high during that stretch scoring 11 points against both Middle Tennessee and Georgia Tech. For the first time in his career he was named ACC Specialist of the Week after connecting on two field goals, including a career-best 51 yarder, against Syracuse (Nov. 16). Reed is only one of six returning FBS kickers to make multiple field goals of at least 50 yards without missing a long-distance attempt (2-for-2).