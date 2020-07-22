Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe on Groza Award watch list

Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe kicks field goal in win over ULM. (Source: KAIT)
July 22, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 12:10 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Red Wolf is in the spotlight in Watch List Season.

Arkansas State junior Blake Grupe was selected to the Lou Groza Award watch list on Wednesday. The honor goes to the best kicker in college football. It’s the 2nd straight season that Grupe has earned this accolade.

The Missouri native made 19 of 22 field goals and 53 of 54 extra points in the 2019 season. Grupe didn’t miss a field goal inside 40 yards (13 of 13). His longest FG was 46 yards. Grupe converted from that distance in a home game vs. Louisiana and against FIU in the Camellia Bowl. He was named a Groza semifinalist.

Grupe is the 4th Red Wolf to land on a national watch list this summer.

Arkansas State Football on 2020 Watch Lists

Jonathan Adams Jr. (Biletnikoff Award)

Blake Grupe (Lou Groza Award)

Jarrett Horst (Outland Trophy)

Marcel Murray (Doak Walker Award)

