Arkansas State kicker Blake Grupe on Groza Award watch list

The Missouri native made 19 of 22 field goals and 53 of 54 extra points in the 2019 season. Grupe didn’t miss a field goal inside 40 yards (13 of 13). His longest FG was 46 yards. Grupe converted from that distance in a home game vs. Louisiana and against FIU in the Camellia Bowl. He was named a Groza semifinalist.