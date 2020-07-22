Clay County Fair canceled due to coronavirus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Kentucky Headhunters will not be appearing at this year’s Clay County Fair. In fact, no one will be attending.
Following several meetings and “lengthy discussions” with exhibitors and organizers, the fair board announced this week it would cancel the Sept. 16-19 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The board determined that current directives and restrictions required to get a plan approved by Arkansas Health Department cannot reasonably be met with our limited resources,” the fair association stated in a social media post. “We hope everyone supports our decision making safety of Clay County youth and residents most important.”
The association did state they have rescheduled the Kentucky Headhunters, along with J.R. Rogers and the All-Star Band, for next year’s fair.
The announcement follows the recent cancellations of both the NEA District Fair in Jonesboro and the Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock.
