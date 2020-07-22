Craighead Electric warns against suspicious phone calls

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area utility provider is asking people to be careful about getting phone calls, asking for personal information.
“DON’T FALL FOR IT,” Craighead Electric said in a Facebook post this week.
The utility has received reports about the practice.
“These types of scams are usually a ploy for banking or personal information,” the post noted.
Officials ask anyone who receives a suspicious phone call from a utility to hang up and call the utility company directly.
