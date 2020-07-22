Craighead Electric warns against suspicious phone calls

Phone calls seeking personal information, like banking details, officials say

Craighead Electric warns against suspicious phone calls
An area utility provider is asking people to be careful about getting phone calls, asking for personal information. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 22, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 3:57 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area utility provider is asking people to be careful about getting phone calls, asking for personal information.

“DON’T FALL FOR IT,” Craighead Electric said in a Facebook post this week.

We have received reports of scammers attempting to call Craighead Electric Cooperative members and threatening to shut...

Posted by Craighead Electric Cooperative on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

The utility has received reports about the practice.

“These types of scams are usually a ploy for banking or personal information,” the post noted.

Officials ask anyone who receives a suspicious phone call from a utility to hang up and call the utility company directly.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.