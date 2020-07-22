Izard County Courthouse to be closed July 23, 24 after employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 22, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 3:01 PM

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Courthouse in Melbourne will be closed July 23 and 24 after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, according to county officials.

According to a post on the Izard County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page, the county has had six positive cases reported as of July 22.

“One of these cases include a fellow employee here at the courthouse and we are praying that they have a fast recovery,” the post noted. “As for the rest of the staff, we have all been tested this morning and, as of now, none of my fellow employees are showing any signs/symptoms of the virus. The only employee with direct contact has been tested and is in self-isolation.”

The courthouse will be closed July 23 and 24 for cleaning, while officials also ask people to wash their hands, social distance and wear a mask “in the event you cannot social distance.”

