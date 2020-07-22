Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin not seeking re-election in 2020

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said Wednesday that he will not seek re-election in the 2020 general election.
Perrin, the incumbent, has served as mayor for 12 years and was a city council member for many years before becoming mayor.
“I’ve had a wonderful life over the past 27 years serving this community. I have been blessed to serve both as a member of the city council and as mayor. I have truly loved every minute of it; and I am thankful for the opportunity that our citizens have given me to serve. I plan to meet this next season of my life with the same commitment and tenacity as I have during the last one.”
“Regrettably, however, I have decided it best not to seek another term as your mayor. After consulting with medical professionals, family members and some close friends, I have decided most of my energies over the coming 3-5 months would be best spent focused on restoring my health,” Perrin continued. “I plan to continue in my capacity through the end of my term that ends December 31, 2020. But I fear that the added stress and energy commitment that it would take to run a campaign on top of my mayoral responsibilities would slow my full recovery.”
Perrin said in the statement that he was recently admitted to a local hospital for a one-day procedure to have a biopsy performed.
The procedure was successful and Perrin said he consulted with medical professions and decided to pursue additional options to “maximized his opportunity for a clean bill of health moving forward.”
The statement noted while the exact treatment protocol is being development, Perrin expects nearly 12 weeks of medication before deciding if any other procedures will be needed.
“It’s going to be a tough road, but I am up to the challenge,” Perrin said.
Perrin said his faith helped him make the tough decision.
“I love this city, and I love being your mayor. As difficult as the decision has been, I have a peace because I believe that everything happens for a reason, and that God does not put more on us than we can bear,” Perrin said. “This has obviously been a major development in my life. But I am optimistic that with many prayers and the proper medical treatment that I will be able to overcome this challenge. I want to thank everyone for their continued support, both professionally and personally. I am looking forward to spending many more years with my family and enjoying my time as a productive citizen of Jonesboro.”
The filing period for municipal races starts July 29 and continues through Aug. 5.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
