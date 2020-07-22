Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin not seeking re-election in 2020

“I love this city, and I love being your mayor. As difficult as the decision has been, I have a peace because I believe that everything happens for a reason, and that God does not put more on us than we can bear,” Perrin said. “This has obviously been a major development in my life. But I am optimistic that with many prayers and the proper medical treatment that I will be able to overcome this challenge. I want to thank everyone for their continued support, both professionally and personally. I am looking forward to spending many more years with my family and enjoying my time as a productive citizen of Jonesboro.”