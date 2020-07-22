July 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, July 22. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
If you didn’t see any rain yesterday, don’t give up hope.
We expect isolated thunderstorms to develop once again today along a stalled front.
Rainfall amounts could be locally heavy between one and two inches.
Even if it doesn’t rain in your hometown, cloud coverage should hold temperatures in the 80s for much of the day.
Our heat index should still top the mid 90s to 100° over the next few days.
News Headlines
A Region 8 mayor has a message for pet owners: take care of your animals or we’ll make your pocketbook “hurt.”
People struggling to pay their electric bills will get some much-needed help in the coming days.
An improved ISO rating could mean lower insurance bills for homeowners in one Region 8 town.
