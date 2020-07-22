Rendezvous closes dining room due to COVID-19 concerns

Rendezvous closes dining room due to COVID-19 concerns
Rendezvous (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 21, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 6:03 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Rendezvous restaurant in Downtown Memphis has announced the closing of its dining room due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a Facebook post the restaurant said in part:

“Nothing has really changed, except that operating in this environment is hard, stressful and scary. This isn’t political or any sort of statement - it’s just us being tired and nervous for our staff, for our customers and for our community.”

Although dine-in services will be unavailable for the foreseeable future, the restaurant will continue to offer curbside, shipping, delivery and catering services.

We’ve been thinking about this for a while - honestly, since we reopened. We all met last Wednesday to talk through...

Posted by Charlie Vergos Rendezvous on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.