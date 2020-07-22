Ridgefield Christian School, new head of school, announce plans for students to return to campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Private schools, much like public schools, have had to wrestle with the question of how classes will be handled in August. Ridgefield Christian School recently announced that classes will meet strictly on-campus, starting August 12.
Matt Brewer is in his first year as the head of schools at Ridgefield. Almost immediately, he had to focus on a plan for students and staff to return to the K-through-12 school.
Ultimately, the school decided that meeting in-person was the best route to take.
“School is there for a reason, and it’s to grow that child and enrich that child and develop them,” Brewer said. “The best way to do that is in-person.”
Brewer says that the school plans on taking measures like alternating lunch and recess schedules, requiring the wearing of face masks in high-traffic areas like hallways, and completing a health screening as students and staff enter the building, among many others.
The school does have plans if a student gets sick. He says students will be able to have one-on-one instruction with their teacher virtually until they are able to return.
Ridgefield will also hire a part-time nurse and a full-time custodian to help in the effort to stay safe.
“We have added manpower to our staff, and of course, we’ve got additional supplies,” Brewer said. “We feel like elementary kids have got to see a smiling face, that’s so important to them.”
Brewer says the size of the school benefits them and allows them to take those safety steps. He says one thing that sets Ridgefield apart is the plan to serve the Jonesboro community in a safe way.
“Our goal this year is to not only be safe, be careful, and ensure their kids get a great education and a great experience in spite of the circumstances that our community and our country is facing,” Brewer started. “We’re going to continue to serve and be a part of this community.”
Brewer says he’s excited for the year to start and he’s confident that the plan in place will keep everyone safe. He credits the teachers and the staff for helping make his transition to the head of schools an easier one.
“We’re a family,” Brewer said, referring to the community at Ridgefield. “I think that allows us to manage a crisis, if you want to call it that, in a situation such as this, we can rise to it.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.