Suspect uses drive-thru to break into restaurant

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of using the drive-thru to order a steakburger and fries, police say someone used it to break into Steak ‘n Shake.
Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, Officer Chris Perry responded to a burglary in progress at the restaurant, 2307 E. Parker.
According to the preliminary incident report, someone shattered the drive-thru window to gain entry.
Once inside, the crooks stole two cash registers valued at $150 each and $300 in cash.
Police provide no further details.
Anyone with information on this break-in should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867) and leave an anonymous tip.
