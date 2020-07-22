Suspect uses drive-thru to break into restaurant

Suspect uses drive-thru to break into restaurant
Instead of using the drive-thru to order a steakburger and fries, police say someone used it to break into Steak ‘n Shake. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 22, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT - Updated July 22 at 11:54 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of using the drive-thru to order a steakburger and fries, police say someone used it to break into Steak ‘n Shake.

Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, Officer Chris Perry responded to a burglary in progress at the restaurant, 2307 E. Parker.

According to the preliminary incident report, someone shattered the drive-thru window to gain entry.

Once inside, the crooks stole two cash registers valued at $150 each and $300 in cash.

Police provide no further details.

Anyone with information on this break-in should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867) and leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.