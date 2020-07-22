Three Rivers College extends application deadline for RN program

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The application deadline for the Three Rivers College Associate of Applied Science in Nursing Day Program (RN) has been extended to Tuesday, July 28. This program will begin January 2021.
The two-year AAS in Nursing program is designed to prepare students to apply for licensure by examination as a registered nurse.
“Our nursing programs offer our students career advancement possibilities, and we want to give every opportunity for students wanting to join the programs to apply,” said Foster.
Students must complete an application and meet certain criteria to be admitted into Three Rivers’ nursing programs.
Prospective nursing students will need to take the NLN PAX-RN entrance examination by the July 28 deadline. If you have any questions about registering for the exam, please contact TRC Testing Services at 573-840-9667 or testing@trcc.edu between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Applicants for the RN program must have a minimum 2.0 GPA and an NLN PAX-RN score of 110 or higher. Information on NLN PAX-RN testing is in the application packet. No specific classes must be completed to apply to the program.
Foster advises that all admissions materials, including official copies of transcripts from high school and other colleges, must be received by the appropriate deadline. The fillable PDF application forms for the Nursing programs can be found online at trcc.edu/admissions/application. Prospective students must also complete a free Three Rivers application.
Nursing program applications can be emailed to Virginia Watson at vwatson@trcc.edu, faxed to 573-840-9055, or dropped off in person at the Nursing and Allied Health department on the Three Rivers Poplar Bluff campus.
For more information about the nursing programs or the admission process, contact Staci Foster at stacifoster@trcc.edu.
