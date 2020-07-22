Woman arrested in aggravated assault case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An argument being someone being cut off when pulling up to a gas pump has a Craighead County woman facing an aggravated assault charge, according to Jonesboro police.
Leticia Willis, 32, Jonesboro was arrested July 20 on suspicion of aggravated assault after the incident at a gas station on Gee Street.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to the gas station after getting a call about the argument.
“Officers were greeted by two victims who told them that an argument had broken out over someone being cut when pulling up to a gas pump. As the argument began, the suspect, later identified as Leticia Willis, was said to have pulled out a red and silver handgun,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “Willis did not point it anyone at this time.”
Willis left the gas station after the argument, Jonesboro police said. The victims called 911 and started following Willis’ vehicle.
“At a nearby intersection, Willis held the handgun out of the driver’s side window and began pulling the trigger several times, but the gun only ‘clicked’ and no rounds were fired,” Jonesboro police said.
Jonesboro police were able to identify Willis through their clothing and found the weapon in the vehicle, the affidavit noted.
“The handgun did not have the magazine in it at the time it was located, but a loaded magazine was found in the vehicle,” police said.
A $35,000 bond was set for Willis, who will be arraigned Sept. 28 in circuit court.
