Andy Shatley announces bid for Jonesboro mayor race

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man recently said he is running for mayor due to his love for the town, plus his wanting to help the community to continue to pull and grow together.
Andy Shatley said on his Facebook page he will be seeking the Jonesboro Mayor’s office in the November 2020 general election.
Shatley, who works as a physical therapist, said the city has a rich history, a great economy and schools, as well as great businesses and a promising future.
However, Shatley said the city has many issues to deal with.
“But as we continue to grow, there are challenges we face. Challenges that need to be met with a clear and fresh focus on moving the city we all love in the right direction,” Shatley said. “The way we choose to meet those challenges, and the way we come together as a community, will have a lasting impact on our city and our lives.”
“That’s why I’m running for Mayor of Jonesboro. I love this town and want the best for its citizens,” Shatley said. “Some of you may know me as a sports athlete, or as a healthcare professional for the past 15 years. A lot of you don’t know me yet, and I look forward to many, many introductions and conversations with you in the coming months.”
Shatley said he will work on trust, transparency and teamwork issues in city government as part of his campaign.
“My promise to you is that a vote for me in November is a vote for total integrity in governing decisions, complete openness about city policies and activities and a team-oriented approach that involves and engages diverse advocates for a better Jonesboro,” Shatley said.
Shatley is one of two candidates to announce so far for the race. Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said Thursday that he will be running for office as well.
Incumbent Mayor Harold Perrin said Wednesday that he will not seek another term in office in November, citing health concerns.
