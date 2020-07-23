Arkansas State OL Andre Harris Jr. named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Red Wolf is in the spotlight in Watch List Season.
Arkansas State junior Andre Harris Jr. was selected to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list on Thursday. The honor is known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service.” Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.
Harris played in all 13 games in the 2019 season, earning All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention accolades.
Harris is the 5th Red Wolf to land on a national watch list this summer.
Arkansas State Football on 2020 Watch Lists
WR Jonathan Adams Jr. (Biletnikoff Award)
K Blake Grupe (Lou Groza Award)
OL Andre Harris Jr. (Wuerffel Trophy)
OL Jarrett Horst (Outland Trophy)
RB Marcel Murray (Doak Walker Award)
