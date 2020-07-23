Austin Cook shoots 67 in opening round of 3M Open

BLAINE, Minn. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native is off to another nice start on the PGA Tour.
Austin Cook shot a 4-under par 67 in the opening round of the 3M Open. He had 5 birdies, 1 bogey, and 12 pars on the scorecard.
The JHS & Razorback alum is currently tied for 16th, just 4 shots back of the lead. Richy Werenski fired a 63 Thursday, he’s atop the leaderboard at -8.
Cook has had strong showings since the PGA Tour resumed. He’s made the cut in 3 of his last 4 events. Austin was T39 in the Workday Charity Open and in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Overall, he’s made eight cuts & recorded two top 20 finishes in the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. His best result is a T14 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (September 2019).
Austin entered the week 148th in the FedExCup standings. He’s projected to move up to 136th. The top 125 players at the end of the regular season qualify for the PGA Tour Playoffs.
