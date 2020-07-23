Catalytic converter stolen from business’s van

By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 23, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 8:13 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro business is the latest victim of catalytic converter theft, police say.

According to an incident report, Jonesboro police say the owner of Payless Furniture filed a report regarding the theft of a catalytic converter from his 2004 Ford Club Wagon E-350.

The theft occurred between 4 p.m on July 18 and just after 3 p.m. on July 22.

The catalytic converter was valued at $450.

The suspect is unknown.

Earlier this week, Region 8 News reported on other catalytic converter thefts from businesses in Jonesboro.

