Craighead Co. Judge announces candidacy for Jonesboro mayor

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County Judge Marvin Day announced Thursday he would run for Jonesboro mayor.
“The last 36 hours have been a whirlwind,” Day was quoted as saying in a news release. “Mayor Perrin called me Tuesday evening and asked if we could meet. We have spent the last two years working side by side to make Jonesboro and Craighead County a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Day said he was “shocked and saddened” by his conversation with Perrin.
“Once we visited about his reasonings for not seeking re-election, he asked me to consider running for the job,” Day said. “I was humbled by his encouragement.”
The 50-year-old Day is a fifth-generation resident of Jonesboro who was employed by CWL as an engineer.
He was elected county judge in 2018.
“I feel that being the Mayor of Jonesboro would be the best platform for me to make the greatest contribution to our community, and I hope that the citizens of Jonesboro will feel the same way,” Day said. “I am ready and willing to go to work to lead this community.”
Mayor Perrin announced Wednesday he would not re-election due to health concerns.
