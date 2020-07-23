Crews responding to massive fire in downtown Walnut Ridge

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters are responding to a huge fire in downtown Walnut Ridge.
The fire broke out shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday in a building located at the intersection of West Walnut and Northwest Front Streets, according to Mayor Charles Snapp.
One side of the building is used for storage, he said, and the other side is where the Walnut Ridge Housing Authority is located. The building is across the alley from the Lawrence County Library.
Snapp said there are no details at this time on where or how the fire started, but the building is “fully engulfed.”
The Hoxie Fire Department is assisting his town’s firefighters in battling the blaze.
Our SkyCam showed massive flames shooting into the air.
Region 8 News will have more information as details become available.
