Crews responding to massive fire in downtown Walnut Ridge
The fire broke out shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 23, 2020 at 6:35 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 6:53 AM

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters are responding to a huge fire in downtown Walnut Ridge.

The fire broke out shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday in a building located at the intersection of West Walnut and Northwest Front Streets, according to Mayor Charles Snapp.

Mayor Charles Snapp said the fire was located in a building just across the alley from the Lawrence County Library. (Source: KAIT-TV)

One side of the building is used for storage, he said, and the other side is where the Walnut Ridge Housing Authority is located. The building is across the alley from the Lawrence County Library.

Snapp said there are no details at this time on where or how the fire started, but the building is “fully engulfed.”

The Hoxie Fire Department is assisting his town’s firefighters in battling the blaze.

Our SkyCam showed massive flames shooting into the air.

