Delta Cotton Pickin’ Jubilee in Marked Tree canceled due to COVID-19

The Delta Cotton Pickin' Jubilee in Marked Tree has been canceled this year due to COVID-19. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 23, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 5:53 PM

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - An annual festival in Poinsett County has been canceled this year due to COVID-19.

According to a post on the Delta Cotton Pickin’ Jubilee Facebook page, the festival, which typically happens in September, will not happen this year.

“It is with regret that we unfortunately must cancel the 2020 Delta Cotton Pickin’ Jubilee due to COVID-19,” the post noted. “We look forward to making the 2021 Delta Cotton Pickin’ Jubilee the best ever.”

