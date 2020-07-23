Fire Captain retiring after serving 40 years

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In just a few short days, Jonesboro Fire Department will say goodbye to one if their captains who served for 40 years.
Capt. Bill Findley began his career with JFD in 1980 as a dispatcher. Only four months later, he then became a firefighter.
He says since his start, things have changed over time.
“It’s a totally different world how I started and how they start,” he says.
Capt. Findley says now there’s more technology in the fire trucks and training for firefighters, but one thing hasn’t changed over the 40 years.
“There’s a trust between us and the city, trust between us and the citizens,” he says. “They’re going to call us and we’re going to do the best we can to remedy whatever problem they have.”
At Fire Station 7, Capt. Findley considers the 3-man crew close-knit.
“They’re good guys. I couldn’t have asked for a better crew. They’re like family. The whole department is like family,” he says.
Being a firefighter can be demanding and can take you away from your family at home.
Although Capt. Findley says he’s missed important family events, he still considers himself lucky.
“There’s not a better job. Really. It’s a satisfying career to be there for others, to help,” he says. “You couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Capt. Findley will officially end his career Sunday, July 26.
