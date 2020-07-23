Heartland farm turns into drive-in movie theater

FREDRICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - Are you looking for safe things to do with the kids? A Heartland farm is working to bring the community together is a socially distant way.
David and Karen Whitener, Owners of Little River Farm, are turning their farm into a drive-in movie theater for the next couple of months.
“Since everybody’s stuck, not really able to go a whole lot of place right now, might be something fun to do on a summer evening,” said Karen.
Karen said her husband has some health issues and going out often isn’t an option, so bringing the community to the farm is what they will do.
“So, for us without being able to get out and about a whole lot it’s nice to be able to have company, safely,” she said.
Karen said people want to get out and they want to make that possible.
“I know a lot of moms have been stuck home with the kids for a long time. So just getting everybody outside, something that everybody can kinda do together, even as a community, but still do it safely where we are still spread apart,” she said.
David said they have more than enough room.
“They will be able to stay in their vehicle or sit on the tailgate of their truck or bring chairs to sit. That way we are social distancing,” he said.
The Whiteners said there will be a fee, but they understand the impact COVID-19 has had on families.
“We want to be reasonable so that everybody can feel like they can come,” David said.
They said they are just eager to see you.
“It will be fun. It will be,” he said.
The Whiteners hope to air the first movie on the first weekend of August. They said they will charge $5 dollars per person or $20 dollars per carload.
For more information visit the Little River Farm Facebook page.
