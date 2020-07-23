Hunters react to possible sale of Pine Tree Experimental Station land

COLT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pine Tree Experimental Station is one of the only public hunting areas in Northeast Arkansas, but a possible sale of the property might change that.
Charles Gaines is just one of many hunters upset about the possible sale of the Pine Tree Experimental Station land.
“We are out here on a weekly basis whether we’re fishing or hunting,” said Gaines.
Gaines has hunted the property for over 40 years and now brings his kids to the area.
“Pine Tree is just one of those places we come and have fun and if it gets sold then that like takes away some of our recreational use,” said Gaines’s daughter Sarah Beth.
The land is owned by the University of Arkansas and maintained by Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
Recently, the U of A has been trying to sell a portion of the property to a private entity.
Michael Burns has hunted Pine Tree for 30 years, he says the area they’re trying to sell is the most desirable property with the best hunting opportunities.
“The duck hunting is always been established south of 306 and that is where the majority of the property being sold is at,” said Burns.
When local hunters found out about the attempt to sell the land, they started reaching out to representatives.
Steve Hollowell is State Representative for District 49, where most of the Pine Tree property is.
“A tremendous number of people have reached out to me with concerns about the sale of this property,” said Hollowell. ”We didn’t know what was going on there wasn’t any oversight there wasn’t any public hearings, nothing like that.”
Region 8 News reached out to U of A for information on the possible sale.
Chief Communications Officer for U of A System Division Mary Hightower responded through email, saying they’re selling acreage not being used for research.
Hightower also said the acreage that remains with the station will remain open to the public, pending an agreement and in partnership with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
Local hunters are worried about what’s left for public use won’t be enough to benefit local communities.
“There’s a lot of people that use the property, you know handicap hunters that you know would have nowhere else to go if the property did sell,” said Burns.
“This area has a lot of community involvement and it’s not just a loss for the delta, you know this is a loss for the whole state,” said Gaines.
The sale of the Pine Tree property has to be approved by Congress.
“It looks like the next step would be just have to talk to our US Congressman, the Congressman in Arkansas mainly,” said Hollowell.
Region 8 News has also reached out to Congressman Rick Crawford for comment and hope to hear from him on Friday.
Region 8 News will continue following this story and bring you any updates.
