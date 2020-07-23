JPD investigating early morning shooting

A woman was hospitalized early Thursday morning after police say she was shot. (Source: WSAZ/Gray News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 23, 2020 at 7:05 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 7:05 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman was hospitalized early Thursday morning after police say she was shot.

Jonesboro police responded to a call just after 6 a.m. in the 1500-block of Arrowhead Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance took her to the hospital in critical condition, according to Sally Smith, the police department’s public information specialist.

Officers have detained a male suspect.

