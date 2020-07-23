JPD investigating early morning shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman was hospitalized early Thursday morning after police say she was shot.
Jonesboro police responded to a call just after 6 a.m. in the 1500-block of Arrowhead Road.
When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance took her to the hospital in critical condition, according to Sally Smith, the police department’s public information specialist.
Officers have detained a male suspect.
