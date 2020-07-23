July 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 23. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
If you somehow missed out on the rain this week, scattered showers and storms will flare up once again today.
Summer heat and humidity combine for a “feels like” temperature near 100°F this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.
Isolated storms remain possible tomorrow and Saturday before drier and hotter conditions take hold early next week.
News Headlines
Before they reopen this fall, administrators in one Region 8 school district are taking time to listen to what teachers, parents, and most importantly, students want.
Every year, children die in hot cars. We spoke with a doctor who described what happens to a body inside a hot car.
After serving the citizens of Jonesboro for decades, Mayor Harold Perrin says he will not seek re-election.
