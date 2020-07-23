2 killed in head-on collision

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Cross County men died Wednesday morning in a head-on crash.
It happened just after 7 a.m. on State Highway 284 at Highway 350 in Wynne, according to the Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary.
Matthew McClellan, 38, of Wynne was northbound when his 1997 Chevy pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a southbound 1995 Lincoln Town Car driven by Joseph Criss, 34, of Wynne.
Both men died of their injuries.
According to Trooper Jacob Price’s report, the weather was cloudy and the road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
