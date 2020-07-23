Kirkland’s set to reopen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just in time for holiday shopping, a popular home décor store will reopen later this year.
Kirkland’s, 3101 E. Highland, suffered extensive damage after an EF-3 tornado touched down in Jonesboro on March 28.
Since then the store has been closed.
A company spokesperson told Region 8 News on Thursday that the store will reopen later this year.
“[We’re] aiming for November/December timeline, depending on construction,” Curry Simic said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.