Kirkland’s set to reopen
Tornado Damage in Jonesboro (Source: Laura Mueller)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 23, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 12:01 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just in time for holiday shopping, a popular home décor store will reopen later this year.

Kirkland’s, 3101 E. Highland, suffered extensive damage after an EF-3 tornado touched down in Jonesboro on March 28.

Since then the store has been closed.

A company spokesperson told Region 8 News on Thursday that the store will reopen later this year.

“[We’re] aiming for November/December timeline, depending on construction,” Curry Simic said.

