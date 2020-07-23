Mid-South churches, private and charter schools reap millions in taxpayer-funded loans

"Our students and families have been severely impacted by the pandemic. The PPP loan allowed us to provide a high-quality education to our communities' most high-need students. During the spring closures, we provided Chromebooks to over 300 families and print resources to over 800 families. For the upcoming school year, we will provide Chromebooks to 100% of our 1,780 students. KIPP Memphis Collegiate Schools created a relief fund to provide immediate economic assistance to families in need when schools were closed. KIPP Memphis, like all other schools, has and will continue to incur extensive cleaning and sanitary equipment expenses to ensure our schools are safe for our students, families, and staff. In addition, KIPP Memphis will continue to build out our mental health supports and services as our families cope with COVID-19 and the horrific killings of Black men and women in this country."