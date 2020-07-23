Sun Belt delays start of fall sports to September 3rd

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Arkansas State sports will have a delayed start to their season.
The Sun Belt Conference announced Thursday that they will “delay the first permissible date of competition for the 2020-21 academic year to September 3.” This announcement impacts A-State & Little Rock in women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s cross country, & women’s cross country. These squads usually start the season in August.
Red Wolves football isn’t affected by this announcement, they’re scheduled to open the season September 5th at Memphis.
UCA is also impacted by the announcement, the Bears are a SBC associate member in men’s soccer.
The Sun Belt also says “this delay will allow conference members additional time to implement protocols for a safe return to competition.“ The conference & schools are utilizing a COVID-19 Advisory Panel. They‘re working on protocols & guidelines for a healthy & safe return to play.
