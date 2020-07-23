Wynne Fire Department gets new fire truck

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne Fire Department has a new addition to its fleet.
The department recently purchased a used fire truck after the city council approved it.
Chief Lynn Blake and one of his firemen flew to Las Vegas to drive the truck back to Arkansas.
Chief Blake said the truck was necessary to help the department maintain its ISO rating.
“Basically, keep our ISO rating where it’s at a 4, basically because of the schools and the different factories we have here, we need the aero to get over the top,” said Blake.
Chief Blake said they needed to buy a new truck after their older one was no longer certifiable because they no longer make parts for it.
The department has already been training with the new truck and Blake said it’s a great addition to the department.
