Arkansas Department of Agriculture: Don’t plant unsolicited seeds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - State agriculture officials are asking farmers and others to be careful if they receive any seed packages with Chinese writing on them.
According to a post on the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Facebook page, there have been reports of the incident happening in other states.
“The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has been made aware that private citizens in several states have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. The types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time and may be invasive plant species,” the post noted. “The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.”
Officials ask that people do not plant the seeds.
If you receive any unsolicited seeds in the mail, with Chinese origin, officials ask that you put them in a sealed bag and call the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Plant Industries Division at 501-225-1598.
