Arkansas RB Rakeem Boyd named to Maxwell Award watch list

Boyd ran 184 times for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns last season, leading the Razorbacks in rushing yards for the second consecutive season. The Houston, Texas native ranked fourth in the SEC and 27th nationally averaging 94.4 yards per game on the ground; in addition, Boyd’s 6.4 yards per carry ranked ninth in the conference. On just eight carries, he rushed for a career-best 185 yards against Western Kentucky, averaging 23.1 yards per attempt, including two touchdown runs of 76 and 86 yards with the latter being a season-long. Boyd joined Clemson’s Travis Etienne and LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the only backs in the country to record over 180 rushing yards and 23 yards per carry in a single game in 2019.