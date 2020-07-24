Arkansas State alum Tyler Zuber shines Friday in MLB debut

Arkansas State alum Tyler Zuber made his MLB debut Friday night. (Source: FOX Sports Kansas City)
July 24, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 10:22 PM

CLEVELAND (KAIT) - Tyler Zuber became the 9th player with Arkansas State ties to play in a Major League Baseball game.

He tossed 2 shutout innings Friday in a Royals loss to the Indians. The White Hall native appeared in the 7th inning. Zuber went 3 up and 3 down, retiring all 3 batters in order.

Tyler gave up a leadoff walk to start the 8th. He bounced back in style, getting a groundball to lead to a Kansas City double play. Zuber got the next batter to check swing a dribbler to first to retire the side.

Not a bad line for a big league debut: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 22 pitches (14 strikes)

Zuber was selected to the Royals 30-man Opening Day roster on Thursday. He continued to build off of a great spring training with Kansas City. Daniel Wright was the last Red Wolf to reach The Show, he appeared in 9 games in 2016 & 2017 (Reds & Angels).

