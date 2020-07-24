Artificial Christmas trees recalled due to burn hazard

(KFVS) - About 99,000 units of artificial Christmas trees were recalled due to a possible burn hazard.
The recall involves foot-pedal controllers included with 2019 Home Accent Holiday 7.5 feet and 9 feet artificial pine Christmas trees.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Christmas tree’s foot-pedal controller can overheat, posing a burn hazard.
Model numbers can be found on the product label on the Christmas tree cord, and are listed in the following table.
The Christmas trees were sold exclusively at Home Depot from June 2019 through December 2019 for between $80 and $360.
Consumers should immediately stop using the foot pedal controller, dispose of it and contact Willis Electric for a free replacement foot pedal controller.
You can contact Willis Electric toll-free at 866-210-5958 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, or online by clicking here.
The company has received 509 reports of incidents of overheating involving the foot-pedal controller, including one report of a burn.
