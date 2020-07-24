Artificial Christmas trees recalled due to burn hazard

Some artificial Christmas trees are being recalled due to a burn hazard. (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Amber Ruch | July 24, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated July 24 at 11:34 AM

(KFVS) - About 99,000 units of artificial Christmas trees were recalled due to a possible burn hazard.

The recall involves foot-pedal controllers included with 2019 Home Accent Holiday 7.5 feet and 9 feet artificial pine Christmas trees.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Christmas tree’s foot-pedal controller can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

Model numbers can be found on the product label on the Christmas tree cord, and are listed in the following table.

Model No. SKU No.
W14N0127 1004391988
1004147107
W14N0157 1004363928
1004213736
W14N0126 1004363929
1004213737
W14N0149 1004213744
W14N0148 1004213742

The Christmas trees were sold exclusively at Home Depot from June 2019 through December 2019 for between $80 and $360.

Consumers should immediately stop using the foot pedal controller, dispose of it and contact Willis Electric for a free replacement foot pedal controller.

You can contact Willis Electric toll-free at 866-210-5958 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, or online by clicking here.

The company has received 509 reports of incidents of overheating involving the foot-pedal controller, including one report of a burn.

