BIC alum Trey DePriest wins 47th annual Maumelle Classic

Press Release from UCA Athletics
Trey DePriest won the 47th Annual Maumelle Classic at the Maumelle Country Club on July 19th. Fellow Bears Blaine Calhoon, Miles Smith, and Nate Jolly all finished inside the Top-20 at the classic.
DePriest finished the tournament with a 213 (-3). He, along with three other golfers, was tied at three under and needed a playoff to determine the winner. DePriest sank a 20-foot birdie putt and claimed the championship. His second round 68 (-4) tied for the lowest round of the tournament. He finished the three rounds with seven birdies and two eagles.
Calhoon finished the tournament with a 217 (+1) and tied for 11th. He recorded 11 birdies throughout the three rounds. He produced a final-round score of 69 (-3) for his low round of the tournament.
Smith tied for 17th with an effort of 221 (+5). He shot a final-round score of 68 and tied for the lowest single round of the tournament. Smith posted 14 birdies across the three rounds.
Jolly notched a three-round total of 222 (+6) and tied for 19th. He tallied eight birdies for the tournament. He shot a 72 (E) on the final day for his lowest round.
The Maumelle Country Club is a par 72, 7,492-yard course.
