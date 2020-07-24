BRTC commencement ‘unlike any’ in Arkansas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of the latest Hollywood blockbuster, a Northeast Arkansas drive-in will feature some up and coming local stars.
Black River Technical College announced Friday its May 2020 graduation ceremony, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11, with the help of the James Junction Drive-In Movie Theater.
While the graduates will be masked and socially distanced inside the Randolph County Development Center, their friends and family can watch the ceremony outside on a big screen provided by the drive-in.
The graduation, which begins at 8 p.m., will be unlike any in the state of Arkansas, according to a BRTC news release.
In addition to commencement, the college will reveal its new mascot at 7:30. The evening will conclude with a large fireworks show.
As if that weren’t enough, the school will provide popcorn, corndogs, and water to all attendees.
Parking will begin at 7 p.m. at the RCDC on the Pocahontas campus of BRTC.
