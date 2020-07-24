Business reports catalytic converter stolen from vehicle

By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 24, 2020 at 8:55 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 8:55 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro-area business became the latest in a series of catalytic converter thefts reported around town this week after someone reportedly cut a catalytic converter from one of their vehicles.

According to an incident report, Jonesboro police went to Rent A Center, 1302 South Caraway Rd., July 23 about the theft.

Police believe the theft happened between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. July 19.

Police do not have a suspect but are investigating.

