Business reports catalytic converter stolen from vehicle

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro-area business became the latest in a series of catalytic converter thefts reported around town this week after someone reportedly cut a catalytic converter from one of their vehicles.
According to an incident report, Jonesboro police went to Rent A Center, 1302 South Caraway Rd., July 23 about the theft.
Police believe the theft happened between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. July 19.
Police do not have a suspect but are investigating.
