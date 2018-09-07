Hot Weekend with a Few Showers

With fewer showers over the weekend, temperatures will be a few degrees hotter. Despite highs reaching the mid-90s some days, heat indices will stay around 100 staying below heat advisory criteria. Next week, a front will bring the chance of more scattered thunderstorms. This will be the start of a pattern change as high-pressure retreats to the desert southwest. This will allow disturbances to move south out of the high plains bringing more rain chances for the rest of the week. Humidity could also be lower on some days, but it’s still uncertain just how much relief is possible.