Hoxie School District to provide school supplies; free meals for all students

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hoxie School District is helping ease some financial burdens for parents and students during the school year.
Each student, nearly 900 of them, will not only have their supplies paid for and provided, but they will also have free breakfast and lunch.
Both are being provided, thanks to a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) grant, which provides free meals to school districts in low-income areas.
Elementary school principal Tracy Gates says they are happy to help out in this way.
“[There are] lots of unknowns and so we just felt like this is something that we would be able to do for parents in a stressful time,” Gates said. “They may have lost their job or, [are] having to relocate, and we just want to be able to help them.”
Gates added that the district is releasing a reopening plan very soon, and will feature many different options for students, including a virtual option.
Gates said that if students decide to take the online route, their supplies would be provided as well.
