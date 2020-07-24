Jonesboro police investigate house break-in, dog theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who broke into a house this week, destroyed property and took a Labradoodle named “Gus.”
Officers went to the 2100-block of Manchester Drive July 23 about the break-in.
Jonesboro police said in an incident report that the break-in happened between 6 p.m. July 22 and 10 a.m. July 23.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information on the break-in can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.