Jonesboro police investigate house break-in, dog theft

Jonesboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who broke into a house this week, destroyed property and took a Labradoodle named “Gus.” (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 24, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 8:53 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who broke into a house this week, destroyed property and took a Labradoodle named “Gus.”

Officers went to the 2100-block of Manchester Drive July 23 about the break-in.

Jonesboro police said in an incident report that the break-in happened between 6 p.m. July 22 and 10 a.m. July 23.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information on the break-in can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

