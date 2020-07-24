Jonesboro police seeing rise in catalytic converter thefts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Since the beginning of 2020, the Jonesboro Police Department says 31 incidents have been reported involving the theft of catalytic converters.
Between 2015 and 2019, four incident reports of stolen catalytic converters were filed with the department, according to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith.
Detective Austin Morgan with JPD said it seems like thieves are targeting vehicles in areas that are away from residential areas, where cutting the piece off a vehicle can be done more easily.
He said people are most likely taking the converters, giving or selling it to someone who is getting the valuable metals out of them.
“They’re looking for people, individuals that ship them off, that way that they don’t have to go to the recycling plant and it’d be reported to the leads online,” Detective Morgan said.
He said it’s been mainly commercial vehicles that have been targeted since they are usually away from residential areas.
He suggests that people park vehicles in well-lit areas with surveillance cameras.
If anyone is buying catalytic converter, Detective Morgan said the buyer should document the transaction and try and make sure the person trying to sell you the converter is the legal owner.
Anyone with information about the thefts are asked to call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
