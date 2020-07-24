July 24: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, July 24. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We close out the workweek with more flare-up thunderstorms along a stationary front positioned over Region 8.
Where rain doesn’t fall today, it’ll feel hot and humid with highs in the mid-90s.
Expect partly sunny skies and a heat index climbing to 100°F.
Summer heat continues all weekend long before a cold front arrives early next week.
Rain chances go up and humidity begins to fall by the middle of next week.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
The city of Jonesboro has more than $350,000 to give to small businesses. But, so far, very few owners have applied for the money.
The possible sale of one of Northeast Arkansas’s public hunting grounds has some up in arms.
Despite heroic efforts, firefighters could not stop flames from consuming a building that had stood in downtown Walnut Ridge for more than 125 years.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
