Lyon College to go online only in fall; no fall sports

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Lyon College became the first college in Arkansas to announce they would go to an online-only instruction for the fall semester.
President W. Joseph King announced that Lyon College will continue remote learning for the fall 2020 semester in a July 24 address to students, faculty, and staff.
“With a heavy heart, I am reaching out to inform you that on Thursday, the Board of Trustees determined remote instruction for the fall would be in the best interest of the College,” King said.
Students will remain at home this upcoming semester to participate in remote instruction.
The college will offer on-campus arrangements for international students and students with a compelling need.
Lyon also announced they would not have athletic competition until after Dec. 31, 2020.
School officials are looking at the Spring 2021 semester for athletic opportunities for fall and winter athletes.
To read the full letter, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.