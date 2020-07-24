Man accused of raping 13-year-old girl

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A year-long investigation has led Paragould police to arrest a man on suspicion of rape.
On Aug. 29, 2019, the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a call regarding a 21-year-old man engaging in sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl.
During a police interview, the victim identified the suspect as Zachery Gean Davis, according to the probable cause affidavit.
“The sexual acts described fit the rape statute,” Detective Corporal Tron Beesley stated in the court document.
During the investigation, detectives reportedly collected additional evidence that corroborated the victim’s claim.
On Jan. 7, 2020, a judge found probable cause to charge Davis for rape and issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
Officers arrested Davis on Thursday, July 23, and booked him in the Greene County Detention Center to await his first appearance in court.
