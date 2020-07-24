Man convicted in Movie Magic murder arrested in firearms case

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man convicted over two decades ago in the capital murder of a video store clerk now faces a firearms possession charge, Blytheville police said Friday.
Derrick Xavier Shields, 35, of Blytheville was arrested July 19 on suspicion of possession of a firearm by certain persons, obstructing governmental operations, refusal to submit to arrest and failure to turn on headlights.
According to a media release from Blytheville police, officers pulled over a vehicle without headlights near West Hardin and Broadway and identified Shields, who was on parole, as the driver.
Authorities said Shields appeared to be nervous and started putting his hands between the seats, digging for something.
“When officers asked Derrick Shields to exit the vehicle, Shields refused. Officers reported that Derrick Shields told them that Shields was not on parole, and did not have a search waiver on file. Officers further reported that Derrick Shields refused to exit the vehicle,” Blytheville police said. “Officers reported that Shields told them they would have to ‘snatch him from the vehicle.”
Officers had to physically remove Shields from the vehicle, police said.
“Officers stated that during the arrest, Shields began to sway and then fell back to the ground,” Blytheville police said. “Officers stated that Shields then sat on the ground when given instructions to stand up.”
Police later searched the vehicle and found a FNP-9mm handgun with a bullet in the magazine beneath the driver’s seat, where Shields had been seen digging around, police said.
According to Blytheville police, Shields was also charged and convicted in the Nov. 18, 1999 capital murder of Laurie Troup at the Movie Magic store in Blytheville.
Authorities said at the time that Shields, who was 14 at the time, and two other suspects attempted to rob the store.
After a brief exchange with the men, Troup threatened to call police and Shields shot her in the face with a sawed-off .410 shotgun, the AP reported.
Shields was sentenced to life in prison in the case.
However, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June 2012 that life in prison for juvenile offenders was unconstitutional, citing the 8th Amendment prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.
