Proposed ordinance could change how citizens vote for council members in their ward

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A special called meeting will be held in Jonesboro next week concerning how you could vote for the council member in your ward in the future.
The Jonesboro City Council Nominating and Rules Committee will meet Tuesday to discuss an ordinance sponsored by Councilman LJ Bryant that would “permit the selection of the Position 1 Councilmember from each ward to be voted on by the only the citizens of the ward in which they serve.”
Right now, when someone runs for city council, the entire city gets to place their vote on two members for six wards.
However, the proposed ordinance would change how Jonesboro residents vote for council members in Position 1.
“I think it’s the best of both worlds. You still have six people very focused on the city as a whole and then you have six people that are focused on more pockets of the city and hopefully, those 12 people blend together that are focused on the whole and focused on their wards,” Bryant said.
The ordinance’s sponsor, Jonesboro Councilman LJ Bryant says several approached him with this change in 2018 when he was elected.
He says the concept would mimic the legislative branch.
While governors are voted on a larger level by more citizens, legislators are voted on by their districts and he says that should be the concept for six council members.
While 12 members represent the city, two are from the same ward and the member in position one, according to Bryant, should be selected by those who live in that same area.
“It makes sense for the citizens of Jonesboro to have representatives that are closest to people that know the streets, know the drainage, know the ditches and know the sidelines. So, this is a real opportunity for half of the council to be very familiar with the issues of their area,” Bryant.
The council does run on a two-year cycle by position and position two council members are up this year.
If approved by the committee and then the council, it will be on the ballot this November.
However, it will not go into effect until 2022 if approved by the council and the voters.
Bryant says since this is a fundamental change, it should be up left up to the voters to decide.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.