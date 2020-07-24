Three generations of drive-in movie legacy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - Among the hills of rural Arkansas, a Stone County sibling trio is keeping their family legacy alive... one showing at a time.
The Stone Drive-In Theatre is one of only a handful of drive-in theaters in the state. It’s been owned and operated by the same family for three generations.
For co-owners Holly, Landon, and Rachel, drive-in movies are all they’ve ever known.
The siblings have spent most of their lives, including countless weekends, at the Stone Drive-in Theatre in Mountain View.
Some of their best memories, as a family, are at the drive-in.
"I remember sleeping out on a cot when the movie was going on so I could get up and go to school the next morning," says Holly.
The theater dates back to the mid-1960′s and throughout the years, the business has seen many changes.
But what customers love most about the drive-in, the nostalgic feeling of a time many have forgotten.
“People love the old speakers,“ Rachel said. “We are upgrading those to wireless radio so you can still get an old speaker and use it.”
Since the pandemic, the family hasn’t been able to show new movies, so they ventured into other events.
Most recently, the theater showed a Garth Brooks concert.
“I’ve never seen that many cars in my life,” says Rachel.
The show turned out to be a huge success for the drive-in and the family is now looking towards another big show: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.
"I think now that we've done it the one time. I think that'll it'll be better each time," says Rachel.
The drive-in is something the family holds close to their hearts, but what they love most is seeing the people that come out.
“The response that people give you. They’re very nice and accepting and it’s great,” says Holly.
If you would like more information about the Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani concert or the Stone Drive-in Theatre, follow this link to their Facebook page.
