Young girl who inspired #AbiStrong loses cancer battle

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fierce young fighter, who inspired those around her to be #AbiStrong, has lost her battle with cancer.
Abi Blankenship, 12, was diagnosed with a rare bone and soft tissue cancer in 2016.
From that point on, she underwent dozens of chemo treatments at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
She was the recipient of Craighead County’s 2017 Make-A-Wish. She and her family went on an all-expenses-paid vacation to Hawaii.
Last year, her sister volunteered for the Wish-a-Thon and danced up donations after seeing the good that comes from a wish coming true.
“I can’t express how important it is because for a family of five to go on a trip like that. We never, never in a million years would have been able to do that and now we have those memories forever,” Kara said at the time. “If Abi doesn’t make it two years or two months we have that.”
This past April, to celebrate her birthday, her friends and family, along with firefighters, police officers, and EMS crews held a parade in her honor.
“It’s a hundred,” Abi said at the time. “From 1 to 12, it’s a hundred.”
Abi, who inspired those around her to be #AbiStrong, was a hundred.
According to her obituary, on July 20, Abi “embarked on a monumental adventure and sang her very first song among the angels.”
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later time, according to Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis.
Until then, her family has asked that instead of flowers, donations should be made to your local animal shelter, Make-A-Wish or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.