Arkansas reports 37,981 COVID-19 cases, 399 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw 732 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths reported Saturday, compared with the same time Friday, state health officials said Saturday.
Arkansas had 37,981 cases reported as of Saturday.
State health officials said the number of active cases went down to 6,499 Saturday, from 7,028 on Friday, while 479 people remain hospitalized due to the virus.
Also, 105 people are on ventilators due to COVID-19.
Countywide numbers or additional details on deaths have not been released as of Saturday afternoon.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media Saturday that he believes that the wearing of masks can make a difference.
Gov. Hutchinson also asked people who may be sick or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to get a test.
