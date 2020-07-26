Families, Inc. holds annual backpack giveaway

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday morning, Families, Inc. held their annual backpack giveaway at Family Fellowship Baptist Church in Jonesboro.
Nearly 400 bags with supplies and goodies from fellow partners were given away to community members for free on a first-come, first-serve basis, for two hours Saturday morning.
“We just see increased need in our community. And also the increased needs of schools. The list that they give our children can be a mile-long sometimes it seems like. And that can be a very daunting task for some of the people in our community when they go to purchase,” Shelly Horton of Families, Inc. said.
The event normally is held with activities for children, but had to be to put on hold due to the pandemic.
Horton also added that her group felt it was only right that they continued to, at least, hand out backpacks.
“Even more so this year, is just a very challenging year for us and so we really wanted to be here, especially this year, for that reason,” she said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.