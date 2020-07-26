Girl with special needs gets dream bedroom on her birthday

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl with special needs got the surprise she has been dreaming about for years.
The bedroom of her dreams and it happened on her 11th birthday.
Amelia Luttrull had been nominated to a non-profit organization by someone that knew of her challenges that she goes through in her life.
Room For Smiles is an organization provides newly redecorated bedrooms for chronically or terminally ill children. Through the use of grants and donations these rooms are provided at no cost to the family.
"It's just awesome to see children like that go through so much pain everyday, they have to go through therapy, take medicine and all this stuff, and they're happy and they forget everything for a while," Room For Smiles President and Co-Founder Susan Tucker said.
Amelia and her mother first were approached three years ago when they lived in an apartment. They wanted to wait until they bought a house so she could have the room for as long as she wanted.
Her mother Varina said she deserves a room she desires as she has been through a lot.
"Amelia was born with bilateral hip dysplasia which was diagnosed at birth. So both of her hips were dislocated when she was born," Amelia's mother Varina Luttrull said. "She has undergone 4 hip surgeries and she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. At the age of 3 she had suffered kidney failure and then when she was 5 years old, she was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis."
Varina said she is a strong girl that has overcome a lot in her lifetime and continues through challenges currently as well.
"To see her everyday of her life to overcome challenges or not to let her hold her down or slow her down, it's inspiring," Varina Luttrull said.
Room For Smiles works with the children in trying to create their dream room.
"She has had 3 years to plan this in her mind so we want to match what she's thinking," Tucker said.
Amelia wanted all four seasons, one for each wall with Disney characters on them.
"Moana is summer, fall is Anna, and then winter is Elsa, and Rapunzel is spring," Amelia said.
"It's amazing," Varina Luttrull said. "I love that she gets to have some kind of control in her life about something that she wants when she has to undergo so many things that are outside of her control."
Amelia said she knows she has challenges but strives to be better and stronger with each day that passes.
"I think to myself, one of these days, I will be able to be like other kids and all," Amelia said.
When we asked her how she like her room...
"It's awesome!" Amelia said. "It's better than I ever imagined!"
Amelia still takes plenty of trips to St. Louis hospitals and doctors, checks her blood sugar three times a day and even is a rider at the Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship where her mother works.
